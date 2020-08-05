API urges to reopen schools on Aug 15

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Association of Private Institutions (API) Sukkur on Wednesday urged the provincial government to reopen the schools on August 15, with a policy to maintain SOPs to prevent the coronavirus spread.

In a press conference, President Bashir Ahmed Channa, Vice President Ms Rubina Kayani and others maintained that a further closure of the educational institutions would push the teachers and other staffers towards serious crisis.

They said the COVID-19 situation was getting better in Pakistan, according to a Gallup survey 74 per cent of parents wanted to send their children to school.