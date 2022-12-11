UrduPoint.com

APICTA Promotes Country's Image, Culture Among Asia-Pacific Economies

Published December 11, 2022

APICTA promotes country's image, culture among Asia-Pacific economies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Asia Pacific Information Communication Technology Alliance (APICTA) was promoting the country's image and culture among Asia Pacific economies by organizing its Awards here on Sunday.

APICTA and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA)'s representatives addressed a press conference prior to the final awards ceremony for APICTA 2022.

Pakistan won the bid in early 2022 to host the APICTA Awards and P@SHA welcomed delegates and judges from 16 economies who brought a whole new perspective to collaboration, business activity, and creativity in strengthening the IT Industry of the Asia Pacific region.

Chairman APICTA Stan Singh highlighted the fact that seemed a lot of potential in Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) industry and felt so proud to cast his vote in favour of Pakistan to host APICTA 2022.

He said, "When I compare Pakistan's IT ecosystem with others as it is more developed ones, and on the right path." Vice Chairman APICTA Fulvio Inserra stressed the need for a long-term policy framework for the digital ecosystem to ensure continuous success for the country's IT industry.

Chief Judge APICTA 2022 Professor Dr Shoab A Khan, said, "I am proud of all Pakistani teams to have stood shoulder to shoulder with their foreign counterparts." Newly elected Chairman P@SHA Zohaib Khan was grateful to the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for their immense support and continuous partnership in enabling all teams to ensure the execution as planned. He thanked all the sponsors, facilitators, and, especially the 16 visiting economies for making APICTA 2022 Pakistan such a major success.

Badar Khushnood, Convener and EXCO APICTA and former Chairman P@SHA, declared it to be a dream come true for him and team.

He concluded that all the visiting foreign teams would be going back homes carrying out a positive beautiful Pakistan in their hearts and would also like to see their continuous collaboration and engagement with the talent, start-ups, and businesses in Pakistan.

