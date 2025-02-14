Open Menu

APKI Secretary General Lauds 'Green Pakistan Initiative' As Game-changer For Agriculture

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM

APKI Secretary General lauds 'Green Pakistan Initiative' as game-changer for agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Central Secretary-General of All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir on Friday praised the government's collaborative effort in launching Pakistan's inaugural corporate farm, a flagship project under the Green Pakistan Initiative, which is expected to create job opportunities and introduce innovative farming practices.

In an exclusive interview with ptv, Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir (APKI) welcomed the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) as a groundbreaking development that heralds a new era for agriculture in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the GPI is poised to be a game-changer for the agriculture sector, driving growth, innovation, and prosperity for farmers and the nation as a whole.

Tahir praised the government's efforts to introduce modern agricultural practices, corporate farming, and innovative irrigation systems, which will significantly boost agricultural productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and enhance food security.

He highlighted the importance of the GPI in transforming Pakistan's agriculture sector, creating new job opportunities and attracting foreign investment.

Furthermore, Tahir hailed the Saudi investment of $500 million in the GPI, terming it a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized that this investment will play a crucial role in modernizing Pakistan's agriculture sector, enhancing food security, and promoting economic growth.

Zafar Tahir APKI has highlighted that the previous government's neglect of the agriculture sector has been a long-standing concern in Pakistan.

The sector, which contributes significantly to the country's GDP and employs a substantial portion of the labour force has faced numerous challenges, he added.

Responding to a query, he also suggested the use of "Mitha Pani" (sweet water) for irrigation purposes, which can help address the issue of water scarcity in agriculture.

