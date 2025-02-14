- Home
- Pakistan
- APKI Secretary General lauds 'Green Pakistan Initiative' as game-changer for agriculture
APKI Secretary General Lauds 'Green Pakistan Initiative' As Game-changer For Agriculture
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Central Secretary-General of All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir on Friday praised the government's collaborative effort in launching Pakistan's inaugural corporate farm, a flagship project under the Green Pakistan Initiative, which is expected to create job opportunities and introduce innovative farming practices.
In an exclusive interview with ptv, Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir (APKI) welcomed the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) as a groundbreaking development that heralds a new era for agriculture in Pakistan.
He emphasized that the GPI is poised to be a game-changer for the agriculture sector, driving growth, innovation, and prosperity for farmers and the nation as a whole.
Tahir praised the government's efforts to introduce modern agricultural practices, corporate farming, and innovative irrigation systems, which will significantly boost agricultural productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and enhance food security.
He highlighted the importance of the GPI in transforming Pakistan's agriculture sector, creating new job opportunities and attracting foreign investment.
Furthermore, Tahir hailed the Saudi investment of $500 million in the GPI, terming it a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
He emphasized that this investment will play a crucial role in modernizing Pakistan's agriculture sector, enhancing food security, and promoting economic growth.
Zafar Tahir APKI has highlighted that the previous government's neglect of the agriculture sector has been a long-standing concern in Pakistan.
The sector, which contributes significantly to the country's GDP and employs a substantial portion of the labour force has faced numerous challenges, he added.
Responding to a query, he also suggested the use of "Mitha Pani" (sweet water) for irrigation purposes, which can help address the issue of water scarcity in agriculture.
Recent Stories
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi administers oath to Justice SM Atiq Shah2 minutes ago
-
Explosion in Harnai coal mine Kills 9, injured several miners2 minutes ago
-
KDDP Director presides over meeting regarding development projects2 minutes ago
-
APKI Secretary General lauds 'Green Pakistan Initiative' as game-changer for agriculture2 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session starts2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi administers Oath to Justice SM Atiq Shah2 minutes ago
-
346th senate session starts22 minutes ago
-
Two car head-on collision kills 5, injures several in Jamshoro2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab condoles Prince Karim Aga Khan's demise11 hours ago
-
PAL organises exhibition by renowned painter Wasi Haider11 hours ago
-
Experts call for unified action against violent extremism12 hours ago
-
Commissioner Kohat launches plantation, education and cleanliness drives12 hours ago