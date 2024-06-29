Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital

The Children’s Hospital has received the state-of-the-art "Aplio 500" ultrasound machine, complete with new probes, enhancing the capabilities of the Radiology Department and ensure diagnostic accuracy further

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Children’s Hospital has received the state-of-the-art "Aplio 500" ultrasound machine, complete with new probes, enhancing the capabilities of the Radiology Department and ensure diagnostic accuracy further.

Under the leadership of Dean Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, this new addition aims to significantly improve patient care.

The "Aplio 500" is a modern imaging device that uses high-resolution ultrasound technology to provide detailed images of internal body structures. With the inclusion of new probes, the machine ensures higher accuracy in diagnosing various conditions, said official sources.

Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti and MS Dr. Kamran Asif are committed to continuously improving patient care at the Children’s Hospital, ensuring the best possible treatment for all patients.