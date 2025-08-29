APLIV moves step ahead from mobilizing support for flood affectees to planting trees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Association of People Living with HIV Pakistan (APLHIV), an organization working across the country to improve quality of life of people living with HIV, has taken a leap forward from mobilizing support for flood affectees to taking part in country’s ongoing fight against climate change.

The association (APLHIV) has launched a large scale tree plantation and community led climate action campaign, informed Asghar Ilyas Satti, National Coordinator APLHIV.

Pakistan is once again under water. The latest monsoon floods have already claimed over 950 lives and displaced over 200,000 people so far, breaking decades-old records, observed Asghar Satti while talking with APP.

After wreaking havoc and heavy damage in the north of Pakistan, the floodwaters have entered the country’s upper regions and are now pushing into Punjab’s heartlands, with Sindh bracing for what may be even greater devastation. As the Indus surges south, the scale of loss could far surpass initial estimates, he added.

Amid this crisis, the Association of People Living With HIV-Pakistan (APLHIV) is not only mobilizing support in flood-hit areas but also driving forward a long-term vision: large-scale tree plantation and community-led climate action, Asghar reiterated.

We believe disaster response and resilience go hand in hand. Planting trees today means reducing tomorrow’s floods, heat stress, and soil erosion — and ensuring a greener, safer Pakistan for generations.

National Coordinator APLHIV informed that the campaign has been started by planting 500 trees in capital city Islamabad.

In all a total of around 5,000 trees will be planted in the country by the 2025–26 season, Asghar Ilyas Satti expressed the resolve.

“The tree plantation campaign by APLHVI is a like a dual victory, combating climate change while challenging HIV-related stigma,” remarked Dr. Shaista Khan Jadoon, Member National Assembly & Standing Committees on Health, Climate Change & Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Ms. Shahida Akhter noted APLHIV’s “long-standing commitment to both the HIV response and social change”.

Each sapling planted is a step toward resilience: protecting soil, restoring ecosystems, and creating a safer future for vulnerable communities, Asghar Satti observed.

By engaging women, girls, people living with HIV, and gender-diverse individuals in climate action, APLHIV is ensuring that those most at risk are also leaders in building a greener and more secure Pakistan, he continued.