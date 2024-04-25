APM Terminals CEO discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf and Moller-Maersk (APM) Terminals CEO Keith Svendsen led a delegation to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The high-level delegation met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to discuss investment prospects within the ports and terminals sector in Pakistan, said a press release on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Maritime Dr Iram Khan, Secretary Apex Committee, SIFC Dr Jahanzeb, Additional Secretary Communication, Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and other esteemed officials from the Maritime ministry.

In a fruitful exchange, Svendsen highlighted Moller-Maersk's prominent global position and its robust relationship with Pakistan, reflecting a market share of approximately 20 per cent in containerized import-export activities.

The discussion progressed into the potential for further collaboration, emphasizing the importance of reducing the cost of doing business and addressing challenges posed by fragmented logistics infrastructure. Recognizing the immense growth potential, Svendsen proposed substantial investments towards enhancing integrated supply chain solutions, including the upgrading of ports and logistics infrastructure.

The delegation expressed willingness to collaborate with the Government of Pakistan in developing existing ports and modernizing facilities through capacity building and other programs. Moller-Maersk pledged support for the advancement of maritime in Pakistan, the proposed initiatives align with the company's commitment to fostering talent and nurturing a skilled workforce in the maritime sector.

Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reiterated the government's dedication to investing in the blue economy as a catalyst for driving overall economic progress in the country.

He welcomed Moller-Maersk's interest and emphasized the significance of public-private partnerships in realizing the full potential of Pakistan's maritime sector. The collaborative efforts between Moller-Maersk and the Government of Pakistan manifest a shared commitment towards sustainable growth, innovation, and the development of a vibrant maritime ecosystem and reiterated their resolve to commit their cooperation towards achieving zero carbon emissions.

The minister also recognized the robust role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating foreign investors by providing opportunities for doing business with ease. SIFC has been spearheading various projects for the best interest of Pakistan, further enhancing the investment landscape in the country.

The Secretary of Apex Committee, SIFC Dr Jahanzeb Khan welcomed the keen interest shown by the Danish company in the maritime sector and expressed the collective desire to work mutually on some practicable plan in the said sector for the desired turnaround, he added.

Both parties expressed optimism about the transformative impact of these initiatives on the country's economic landscape.