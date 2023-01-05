APMCT to be held in Quetta on March 23: Adviser to CM for Minority Affairs Khalil George

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to CM for Minority Affairs Khalil George and Secretary Zafar Balaidi on Thursday said that All Pakistan Minority Cricket Tournament (APMCT) would be held in March in order to promote sports activities minorities.

While addressing the ceremony of distributing prizes to the players on the occasion of the final of the cricket tournament held on the occasion of Christmas, they said that there was no shortage of talent among Balochistan players if they were provided with proper opportunities.

Khalil George said that in where the sports fields were populated, the hospitals were deserted.

We should provide more sports opportunities to the youth so that they could stay healthy and away from social evils.

He said that on the occasion of Christmas, the purpose of organizing the cricket tournament was to give the youth of Balochistan an opportunity to showcase their talents. He said that we were going to organize All Pakistan Minority Cricket Tournament in Quetta. Teams from all four provinces would participate in it and the tournament is to be officially started on March 23 with a colorful ceremony.