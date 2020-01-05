APML holds rally in support of Musharraf

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) held a rally to express solidarity with General (retd) Pervez Musharraf here on Sunday.

The rally was started from Saddar towards Liaquat Bagh led by leader APML and former member National Assembly constituency 61 Col ® Ejaz Hussain Malik.

The participants paid rich tribute to former President Pervez Musharraf who has served and fought wars for the defense of the country.

The participants were holding party cards and chanted slogans in support of Musharraf and raised slogans in support of Pak army.