APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it “unconstitutional”

The party said that Pervez Musharraf was not heard but even then the decision was announced.

LAHORE: (Urdu Pointd/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) All Pakistan Muslim League (APML)—the political party that was founded by former military ruler General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, has declared the decision of the special court as “unconstitutional”.

In a statement, the party leaders said that the special court announced the verdict without hearing Pervez Musharraf.

“This is surprising decision as well as unconstitutional,” said the APML Spokesperson. Earlier, Pervez Musharraf was quoted declaring the decision as “awful”.

The sources said that he would consult his legal team to chalk out his future line of action.

They said Musharraf was shifted from hospital to home just few days ago and today he personally watched the news about his fate in high treason case and said that it was nothing but awful.

The special court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth awarded death sentence to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. The bench declared him traitor for abrogating the Constitution, removing the judges and putting them behind the bars.