APM&MA Delegation Calls On CM Punjab

Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association (APM&MA) led by its president Mir Behroz Reki Baloch called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The delegation thanked the CM for taking timely decisions for the solution of their problems and said timely steps taken would boost the mines sector.

The CM said that an in-principle decision had been made to lift the ban on coal mines' lease. Similarly, the cabinet had also, in principle, approved to lift the ban on renewal of mines lease. Meanwhile, different options would be reviewed for brick-kilns, including the adoption of zigzag technology, to promote environment-friendly technology.

He directed the secretaries of mines and environment departments to submit a report about the use of alternate technology for brick-kilns. The mining sector would be extended full support by the provincial government as minerals potential can help boost the economy. Meanwhile, the government had taken steps to overcome smogas it has emerged as a major environmental issue, he added.

Secretaries of mines & minerals and environment protection departments, DG mines and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

