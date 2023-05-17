UrduPoint.com

APNEC Election; Siddique Elected As Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

APNEC Election; Siddique elected as Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC) election was held here on Tuesday at a local hotel.

Senior journalist Muhammad Siddique Ansar elected as the Chairman and Dara Zafar as Secretary General of APNEC.

Addressing the participants at the occasion, newly elected chairman Sadiqque Anzar said that their Wage Award and the Journalists Media Workers Protection Bill implementation should be done as soon as possible.

He said that the freedom of expression is also connected with the freedom of the nation. "We always try our best to work for media workers and try to protect their jobs and resolve their issues".

The chairman also demanded the prompt and transparent investigation of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif murder. Former Chairman, APNEC, Ikram Bukhari said that all Journalists and Media worker's Unions should play the due role in improving APNEC constitution and working journalists.

RIUJ President Shakeel Ahmed said that through the platform of FUJ and IIFJ, "we have always considered media workers closed to our hearts and we will continue to go along with them." Martyr Arshad Sharif's widow and senior journalist Javira Siddique on this occasion was also elected as unopposed vice-chairman on the female seat, urged for the arrest of her husband's killers and informed that If it will not be done, we will arrange nationwide visits in this regard from the platform of APNEC.

The elections were held and announced under the supervision of the senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Shoaib Shaheen, and were assisted by senior journalists Tariq Usmani and Azhar Sultan,Shiraz Khan Raja Javed Khan, Baqir Bhatti.

Munir Awan, Syed Safeer Bukhari, Abid Siddique Chaudhary, Humayun Khan, Ilyas Chishti, Sadia Irfan, Shaista Asadi, Anwar Alvi were also elected unopposed members of the elected body.

Chairman Election Committee Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, while congratulating the newly elected office bearers, said that those who were elected unopposed were honored and carry a big responsibility entrusted by all the friends and community.

Furthermore, he said APNEC is the representative platform of journalists and media workers and we have protected the workers rights and will continue our efforts to do so," he added.

Shakeel Yamin Kanga Senior Vice Chairman Rana Muhammad Yusuf and Asim Latif Vice Chairman were elected, whereas, Javaria Siddique was elected as Vice Chairman on the woman-reserved seat.

The other office bearers include, Dr Sadia Kamal as Additional Secretary General, Tahir Nawaz as Assistant Secretary, Samad Mengal as Joint Secretary, Kaleem Shamim as Finance Secretary, Abdul Dud Baig as Assistant Finance Secretary, and Syed Mujtaba Rizwan elected as Press Secretary.

