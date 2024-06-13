ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Newspapers and Electronic Media Employees Confederation (APNEC) has welcomed the health insurance scheme for journalists, as announced by the government in the budget year 2024-25.

APNEC Chairman Muhammad Siddique Anzar in a statement expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the step would benefit thousands of journalists and media workers.

Anzar said the decision would establish a cordial relationship between journalists and the government and would help discourage the perpetrators of carrying out malicious propaganda against the country and the nation.

He stressed the need for allocating more funds for journalists and media workers in order to support them in fulfillment of their professional duties.

He emphasized launch of broad-based projects for the safety and welfare of journalists and media workers.