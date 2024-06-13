Open Menu

APNEC Lauds Government's Announcement Of Health Insurance Scheme For Journalists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM

APNEC lauds government's announcement of health insurance scheme for journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Newspapers and Electronic Media Employees Confederation (APNEC) has welcomed the health insurance scheme for journalists, as announced by the government in the budget year 2024-25.

APNEC Chairman Muhammad Siddique Anzar in a statement expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the step would benefit thousands of journalists and media workers.

Anzar said the decision would establish a cordial relationship between journalists and the government and would help discourage the perpetrators of carrying out malicious propaganda against the country and the nation.

He stressed the need for allocating more funds for journalists and media workers in order to support them in fulfillment of their professional duties.

He emphasized launch of broad-based projects for the safety and welfare of journalists and media workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Budget Media All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

5 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

17 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

17 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan