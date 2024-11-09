Open Menu

"Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" Brings Hope To Punjab's Homeless, Says Senator Talal Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Talal Chaudhry Saturday lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's pioneering initiatives, particularly the groundbreaking 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' ambitious project which aims to provide affordable housing to low-income families, exemplifying Maryam Nawaz Sharif's dedication to addressing Punjab's homeless population.

In an interview with ptv news channel, Senator Talal Chaudhry has expressed his admiration for the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program.

This project aims to transform the lives of low-income families, offering them a chance to own their own homes and improve their living standards, he added.

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project is a testament to her dedication to improving the lives of low-income families and empowering them to become homeowners, he added.

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar project is designed to be transparent and free from political affiliations, he mentioned.

The project operates through three distinct models, including state land utilization, low-cost housing development and interest-free loans for house construction, he added.

The loan application process has been simplified, requiring applicants to submit only their CNIC and property documents, with loans disbursed purely on merit, he highlighted.

