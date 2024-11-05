Open Menu

Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Initiative Launched In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Apni Chhat Apna Ghar initiative launched in Khanewal

Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” initiative aimed at providing interest-free loans for home construction, has been launched in Khanewal on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” initiative aimed at providing interest-free loans for home construction, has been launched in Khanewal on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In the first phase, funds were directly transferred into the accounts of 25 qualifying individuals across the district. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem distributed loan certificates to three selected applicants resident of Khurram Pura.

In Abdul Hakim, MPA Barrister Usama Fazal, along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, awarded loan certificates to four more beneficiaries.

The citizens receiving the loans expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for timely support . The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program is designed to assist landowners with five marlas in urban areas and ten marlas in rural areas, providing them with the financial resources needed to construct their homes. This initiative is seen as a transformative step towards enhancing housing security for deserving families in the region.

