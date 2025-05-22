Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program A Historic Initiative Of CM Maryam: Minister Bilal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 09:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin has said that the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Program is a historic initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the people of the province.
Under the program, the construction of 40,000 houses in the province would be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir and officers of other departments were present on the occasion.
The meeting was also attended by former MPAs including Mian Tahir Jamil, Mian Irfan Manan, Faqir Hussain Dogar.
The minister took a briefing on the construction work on the project and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.
He said that low-income people should be given maximum awareness about the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Program so that their dream of owning a house could be fulfilled.
He said that transparency should be ensured in development projects and it should be completed on time.
Later, the minister inspected the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project in Malikpur Nematabad.
He also visited the office of Akhuwat where Chairman Amjad Saqib gave a detailed briefing about the loans provided by the organization.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington
Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FWCCI congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on his elevation3 minutes ago
-
Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program a historic initiative of CM Maryam: Minister Bilal3 minutes ago
-
District voter education committee meeting held3 minutes ago
-
Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2025 unanimously passed by Senate3 minutes ago
-
UAF inks LoI with AFL for research collaboration13 minutes ago
-
Minister Bilal inaugurates online system at FDA23 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launching revolutionary health projects: Kh Salman33 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements against PTI leaders in May 9 violence cases33 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of petition against shooting of stray dogs after policy assurance33 minutes ago
-
Two illegal commercial buildings sealed33 minutes ago
-
905 booked over violation of Tenancy Act during 202533 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman vows to improve govt hospitals43 minutes ago