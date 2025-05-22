Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program a historic initiative of CM Maryam: Minister Bilal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Bilal Yasin has said that the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Program is a historic initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the people of the province.

Under the program, the construction of 40,000 houses in the province would be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir and officers of other departments were present on the occasion.

The meeting was also attended by former MPAs including Mian Tahir Jamil, Mian Irfan Manan, Faqir Hussain Dogar.

The minister took a briefing on the construction work on the project and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

He said that low-income people should be given maximum awareness about the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Program so that their dream of owning a house could be fulfilled.

He said that transparency should be ensured in development projects and it should be completed on time.

Later, the minister inspected the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ project in Malikpur Nematabad.

He also visited the office of Akhuwat where Chairman Amjad Saqib gave a detailed briefing about the loans provided by the organization.