Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program applications exceed 755,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program" has become a hit as the number of applicants has exceeded 755,000 on Sunday.

A special campaign will be launched in the departments to facilitate low-income employees in government institutions.

According to sources, special counters will be set up in Punjab Waste Management Companies, Health, education and other departments and interest-free loans of up to 1.5 million will be given to low-income employees for the construction of houses. They said that so far a huge amount of Rs79.34 billion has been distributed among deserving families, while an amount of 1 billion Rs370 million has also been recovered in the treasury in the form of installments.