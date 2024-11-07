Open Menu

"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Program To Alleviate Housing Woes For Low-income Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 11:39 PM

"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housing woes for low-income families

Punjab government has launched the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, championed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a significant move to address housing issues for low-income families

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab government has launched the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, championed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a significant move to address housing issues for low-income families.

Jahangir Khanzada, member of the district monitoring committee and former provincial minister, reaffirmed the government's commitment to public welfare, particularly in health, education, and job creation, at a cheque distribution ceremony in Hazro town, Attock on Thursday.

Highlighting the various aspects of this program, he said that the program boasts a budget of Rs 700 billion, aiming to provide loans for building houses, enabling thousands of families to own their homes.

" A ballot system will be held every month to select beneficiaries, successful applicants will receive interest-free loans, repayable over nine years, owners of one to five marla of land in cities and 10 marla in villages are eligible and 100,000 homes will be financed this year alone, he further mentioned.

Khanzada expressed confidence in Pakistan's progress, criticizing the opposition's protests and unrest. "The politics of chaos and division is dying, and soon, these forces will be a thing of the past."

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Job Progress Attock Hazro Government Billion Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

9 minutes ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

2 minutes ago
 Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova int ..

Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin conces ..

Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discu ..

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP

9 minutes ago
Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation o ..

Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation of Iranian envoy

2 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offender netted in Taxila

Proclaimed offender netted in Taxila

2 minutes ago
 World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Final ..

World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals group stage

2 minutes ago
 Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre

Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre

2 minutes ago
 Mexico president says had 'very cordial' call with ..

Mexico president says had 'very cordial' call with Trump

2 minutes ago
 Offering Putin Ukraine concessions 'unacceptable' ..

Offering Putin Ukraine concessions 'unacceptable' for Europe: Zelensky

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan