"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Program To Alleviate Housing Woes For Low-income Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Punjab government has launched the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, championed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a significant move to address housing issues for low-income families
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab government has launched the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, championed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a significant move to address housing issues for low-income families.
Jahangir Khanzada, member of the district monitoring committee and former provincial minister, reaffirmed the government's commitment to public welfare, particularly in health, education, and job creation, at a cheque distribution ceremony in Hazro town, Attock on Thursday.
Highlighting the various aspects of this program, he said that the program boasts a budget of Rs 700 billion, aiming to provide loans for building houses, enabling thousands of families to own their homes.
" A ballot system will be held every month to select beneficiaries, successful applicants will receive interest-free loans, repayable over nine years, owners of one to five marla of land in cities and 10 marla in villages are eligible and 100,000 homes will be financed this year alone, he further mentioned.
Khanzada expressed confidence in Pakistan's progress, criticizing the opposition's protests and unrest. "The politics of chaos and division is dying, and soon, these forces will be a thing of the past."
