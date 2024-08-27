"Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" programme progresses successfully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said loan under "CM Punjab's Apni Chhat Apna Ghar"

programme would be provided to 75,000 families in the province during an initial phase.

He said this while visiting central registration camp, established at Raza Hall, here on Tuesday.

He instructed to increase the number of counters and staff to facilitate people.

The people who will meet eligibility criteria would be provided Rs 1.5 million for the constructions of

homes, he remarked. He added that interest-free loans would be provided to 75,000 households

during the first phase.

On this occasion, he was given briefing by the staff about some other aspects of the programme

and facility being given to people.