'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' project registration begins in Lodhran

The district administration has started registration process for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' housing project, launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for low-income families

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The district administration has started registration process for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' housing project, launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for low-income families.

District-level registration centres has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Lodhran, while tehsil-level centres have been established in the offices of the assistant commissioners. An online portal for the project has also been launched by the chief minister for online registration and information. People could get registered for the project or obtain information from the registration centres at the DC office in Lodhran or assistant commissioners' offices in Dunyapur, Lodhran, and Kahror Pacca tehsils.

Additionally, people of Lodhran could apply through the online portal available at acag.punjab.gov.pk.

For more information about 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' programme, citizens could call helpline number 0800-09100.

The criteria set regarding the project included the applicant must be head of the family as per NADRA record, a permanent resident of Punjab as per CNIC and the sole owner of up to 5-marla land in urban areas, or up to 10-marla in rural areas.

The applicant must not have a criminal record. Additionally, the applicant should not be indebted to any bank or institution. The household must be registered in NSER, and the PMT score should be less than 60.