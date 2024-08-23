Open Menu

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' Project Registration Begins In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 07:04 PM

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' project registration begins in Lodhran

The district administration has started registration process for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' housing project, launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for low-income families

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The district administration has started registration process for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' housing project, launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for low-income families.

District-level registration centres has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Lodhran, while tehsil-level centres have been established in the offices of the assistant commissioners. An online portal for the project has also been launched by the chief minister for online registration and information. People could get registered for the project or obtain information from the registration centres at the DC office in Lodhran or assistant commissioners' offices in Dunyapur, Lodhran, and Kahror Pacca tehsils.

Additionally, people of Lodhran could apply through the online portal available at acag.punjab.gov.pk.

For more information about 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' programme, citizens could call helpline number 0800-09100.

The criteria set regarding the project included the applicant must be head of the family as per NADRA record, a permanent resident of Punjab as per CNIC and the sole owner of up to 5-marla land in urban areas, or up to 10-marla in rural areas.

The applicant must not have a criminal record. Additionally, the applicant should not be indebted to any bank or institution. The household must be registered in NSER, and the PMT score should be less than 60.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Bank Lodhran Criminals Family From Housing

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

6 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan