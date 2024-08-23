'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' Revolutionary Step: MPA
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The low-house construction project, ‘Apni Chaat, Apna Ghar’ is a revolutionary step, taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
This was stated by Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) and District General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N Rana Munawar Ghous while talking to APP at his party’s office on Friday.
He said the scheme would benefit eligible people of the province and fulfill their dreams of having their own roof.
"People could apply to avail the facility by visiting the portal acag.punjab.gov.pk or contacting on helpline number 0800-09100," the MPA added.
"The PML-N government always did politics of public service and country’s development," he said.
