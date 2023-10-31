Open Menu

APNIC Leadership, Senate Chairman Discuss Internet Development, Connectivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Danish A. Lakhani, Chairman of the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) Foundation and Paul Wilson, Director General of APNIC called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Tuesday.

The discussion revolved around critical issues pertaining to internet development and connectivity in Pakistan and the broader Asia Pacific region.

The meeting served as a platform for meaningful dialogue on the role that internet connectivity plays in today's world, emphasizing the need to extend this essential service to remote areas of Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, underscored the significance of IT infrastructure development as a fundamental driver for the nation's progress, stating that it is crucial to equip the youth with IT-related skills to foster innovation and economic growth.

In his remarks, Chairman Senate highlighted that connectivity is an indispensable element for modern economies, playing a vital role in socio-economic development and the empowerment of communities.

He commended the tireless efforts of APNIC in strengthening connectivity in Pakistan, recognizing the organization's commitment to bridging the digital divide.

Chairman Senate highlighted that Pakistan is currently in the process of rolling out 5G Spectrum, expressing hope that this significant advancement will contribute significantly towards generating the much-needed economic activity in Pakistan.

Danish A. Lakhani and Paul Wilson expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to engage in such a constructive dialogue.

They affirmed APNIC's commitment to furthering internet development and connectivity in the Asia Pacific region and assured Chairman Senate that APNIC remains dedicated to working alongside the Government of Pakistan to achieve these objectives.

