APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion of regional papers & opportunities for young media graduates

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022) A memorandum of understanding was signed between All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Voice of Punjab here on Friday, at Alhamra, Mall Road. Mumtaz A. Tahir, Chairman Regional Press Committee, APNS and Enem Ali Abbas, Project Director, Voice of Punjab signed the agreement. It was mutually agreed that APNS (Regional Press Committee) & VOP (Voice of Punjab) will be the strategic partners till year ending March 2023 to benefit different regional areas of Punjab.

Speaking at the occasion, Mumtaz A. Tahir said, “Both organizations shall arrange seminars, workshops and events on media and related topics to initiate a fruitful dialogue for an implementable media expansion model. Regional Press and Voice of Punjab shall work together to promote peace, culture, tourism and patriotism in their respective areas. This joint venture shall facilitate the digital transformation of regional media, including YouTube Channels and other social media assets”

Enem Ali Abbas, Project Director VOP said, “VOP shall offer assistance to the regional press in establishing the digital frontline to meet the latest media standards and trends.

VOP shall offer strategic assistance in expanding reach and scope of regional press in the country, particularly Punjab. It is a great achievement that member regional publications of APNS shall offer internships to media graduates and other interested students as and when recommended by VOP.”

As per the MoU, both the organizations shall work in unison to promote art and crafts, food, music, performing arts and related segments in the targeted regions. Both organizations shall work together to promote print journalism and polish/groom young journalists while inculcating journalistic ethics and values. It is pertinent to mention here that member publications of APNS shall also offer jobs to bright interns who fulfill their criteria.