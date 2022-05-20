UrduPoint.com

APNS And Voice Of Punjab Sign An MoU For Promotion Of Regional Papers & Opportunities For Young Media Graduates

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 05:51 PM

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion of regional papers & opportunities for young media graduates

A memorandum of understanding was signed between All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Voice of Punjab here on Friday, at Alhamra, Mall Road. Mumtaz A. Tahir, Chairman Regional Press Committee, APNS and Enem Ali Abbas, Project Director, Voice of Punjab signed the agreement

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022) A memorandum of understanding was signed between All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Voice of Punjab here on Friday, at Alhamra, Mall Road. Mumtaz A. Tahir, Chairman Regional Press Committee, APNS and Enem Ali Abbas, Project Director, Voice of Punjab signed the agreement. It was mutually agreed that APNS (Regional Press Committee) & VOP (Voice of Punjab) will be the strategic partners till year ending March 2023 to benefit different regional areas of Punjab.

Speaking at the occasion, Mumtaz A. Tahir said, “Both organizations shall arrange seminars, workshops and events on media and related topics to initiate a fruitful dialogue for an implementable media expansion model. Regional Press and Voice of Punjab shall work together to promote peace, culture, tourism and patriotism in their respective areas. This joint venture shall facilitate the digital transformation of regional media, including YouTube Channels and other social media assets”

Enem Ali Abbas, Project Director VOP said, “VOP shall offer assistance to the regional press in establishing the digital frontline to meet the latest media standards and trends.

VOP shall offer strategic assistance in expanding reach and scope of regional press in the country, particularly Punjab. It is a great achievement that member regional publications of APNS shall offer internships to media graduates and other interested students as and when recommended by VOP.”

As per the MoU, both the organizations shall work in unison to promote art and crafts, food, music, performing arts and related segments in the targeted regions. Both organizations shall work together to promote print journalism and polish/groom young journalists while inculcating journalistic ethics and values. It is pertinent to mention here that member publications of APNS shall also offer jobs to bright interns who fulfill their criteria.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Punjab Social Media Road Young March YouTube Media All Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan to play for Yorkshire Cricket Club in ..

Shadab Khan to play for Yorkshire Cricket Club in T20 blast

22 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to benefit from highly profitable ..

Farmers advised to benefit from highly profitable new variety of garlic, NARC-G1 ..

13 minutes ago
 Senate body on Communications meet

Senate body on Communications meet

13 minutes ago
 Ghazi Gandkar hills fire destroys miles long fores ..

Ghazi Gandkar hills fire destroys miles long forests, kills rare species of wild ..

13 minutes ago
 Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

49 minutes ago
 PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclu ..

PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.