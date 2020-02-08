APNS asked to form committee on distribution of advertisements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Department Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday asked the office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to form a committee to look into the matters related to distribution of government advertisements to print media.

The minister said this while addressing a convention on "Problems faced by Print Media Industry especially Small and Medium sized Publications", organized by APNS at the APNS House here on Saturday.

He assured that all the suggestions of the APNS committee would be implemented.

The minister said the Sindh government never issued the advertisements to the media discriminatory.

Nasir Shah also assured the members of APNS that all their dues would be cleared within a month. The Sindh government would continue to do so in future as well, he noted.

Earlier the Secretary General of APNS Sarmad Ali and other office bearers informed the minster about the issues being faced by the journalists' community.

The minister said the problems being faced by the journalists' community were in the notice of Sindh government and all these problems were being resolved on priority basis.

He said that he would also request the people working in the media to highlight the achievements and positive steps of the Sindh government in the same way as they highlighted its shortcomings.

Talking about anti-encroachment campaign in various parts of Karachi, Nasir Shah said that as always the orders of the Supreme Court would be followed in letter and spirit.

The minister also said that the affairs of Sindh Building Control Authority would be streamlined soon.

He said the population of Karachi had increased manifold which was the reason why the government was facing multiple problems.