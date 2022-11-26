APNS delegation calls on CM Parvez Elahi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the All Pakistani Newspapers Society (APNS) delegation at his office here on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to overall political situation and to the newspapers came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, he said that by the grace of Allah, The Almighty, the political situation was under control, adding that Allah, The Almighty, had bestowed an authority on him and whatever is granted by Allah no one can snatch it. He maintained that by the grace of Allah, The Almighty, the Punjab government was intact and will complete its term.

The chief minister highlighted that the government did enormous works for the welfare of people.

The chief minister ordered to pay the remaining payments of the newspapers within one month, saying that regional newspapers would be allocated 25 percent quota along with giving coloured advertisements.

APNS President Sarmad Ali, Vice Presidents Jamil Athar, Shahab Zubairi, Secretary General Naz AfreenSehgal Lakhani, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal, Secretary Finance Muhammad Awais Khushnood, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Syed Sajjad Bukhari, Mumtaz A Tahir, Khushnood Ali Khan, Saba Omer Yousaf, Muhammad Younas Mehr, Syed Mumtaz Ahmed Shah, Qasim Ali, Syed Muhammad Munir Jillani, Omer Mujeeb Shami, Hamayun Gulzar, Dr Tanvir A Tahir and others were also present.