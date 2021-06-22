UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APNS Delegation Calls On Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:02 AM

APNS delegation calls on Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar were determined to solve problems facing the journalist community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar were determined to solve problems facing the journalist community.

She said this while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) which met her here.

The Special Assistant apprised the delegation about the priorities of the present government aimed at bringing prosperity and development in the country.

She said, "Usman Buzdar believes in taking practical steps to solve problems of people." Dr Firdous said that three years of Usman Buzdar were far better than 10 years of Shehbaz Sharif.

The SACM said that Punjab was in debt of Rs 1200 billion during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure, adding, it was now in surplus.

She urged the media to highlight positive steps of the incumbent government aimed at the welfare of the people.

In Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 record development budget had been allocated which would help in bringing prosperity in nook and corner of the province, she added.

She said the incumbent government would keep solving the problems of people with the guidance of media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Media All Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE, UK conclude initial programme to identify, ta ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

2 hours ago

Senate passes domestic violence, senior citizen bi ..

3 minutes ago

OSCE Representative on Press to Visit Moscow in Ju ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Travels to Brussels Tuesday to Meet with ..

3 minutes ago

Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.