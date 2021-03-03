UrduPoint.com
APNS Delegation Calls On PU VC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) headed by its General Secretary Sarmad Ali called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Executive Director Col (r) Khalid Taimur and others participated in the meeting.

Sarmad Ali expressed his keen interest in promotion of academia-professional linkages with the School of Communication Studies. He said that both the organizations were rich in history and must work together for provision of quality human resource in the media. He said that various technological advancements had brought several changes to the media industry and there was a need to equip the students with technical skills to meet the modern requirements of the profession.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that PU would extend full support to promote industry-academia linkages. He said, "It is our duty to serve the country as well as society." He said that as per the modern demands of the subject of communication and media studies, the administration had upgraded the former Institute of Communication Studies to the School of Communication Studies and several departments had also been established under the school. Later, Sarmad Ali visited School of Communication Studies where he had a question-answer session with the students on various national issues as well as the media industry.

