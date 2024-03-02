APNS elects new office-bearers

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Saturday unanimously elected Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as President and Sarmad Ali as Secretary General

The annual meeting of the APNS General Council, which held APNS House also elected Imtinan Shahid as Senior Vice President, Muhammad Aslam Kazi as Vice President, Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani as Joint Secretary and Shahab Zuberi as Finance Secretary of the Society, said a press release.

The General Council was held under the chairmanship of Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President of the Society. The Council unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2023-24 as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2023.

The General Council was attended by 116 members from across the country, which formed an Election Commission headed by Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi with Syed Irfan Shah and Zahid Hafeez as its members. The Election Commission conducted the election of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-25.

Following dailies and magazines were elected un-opposed to the Executive Committee of the APNS for the next tenure:

Daily Times, Daily Duniya, Daily Jang, Daily Khabrain, Daily Pakistan, Daily Tijarat, Daily Ausaf, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, Daily Awam (Quetta), Daily Mashriq (Quetta), Daily Wahdat, Daily Mashriq (Peshawar), Daily Kaleem, Daily Kawish, Daily Aftab Multan, Daily business Report, Daily Paigham, Daily City42, Daily Pakistan Observer, Daily Halchal, Daily Sayadat on daily seats and Weekly Azm, Monthly Dastak, Monthly Naey Ufaq, Monthly Naya Rukh, Monthly Centre Line, Fortnightly Ibrat and Weekly Nikhar were elected on periodical seats.

There being 07 candidates on 06 Karachi daily Seats, the Election Commission conducted the election. Following were elected by secret ballot:

Daily Aghaz, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Jasarat and Daily Jiddat.

The new Executive Committee elected Zahida Abbasi of Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi on woman - publishers seat.

The newly elected Executive Committee appreciated the performance of the Election Commission for conducting fair and transparent elections.

The AGM in a resolution, expressed its profound concern on the state of print media due to the present economic situation, which has caused severe financial crisis for newspapers, many of them are at the verge of collapse. In this situation, the media expected support from the government to brave the financial crunch.

The AGM has urged upon the new forming Federal government to implement the decision of Shehbaz Sharif approved in his last tenure to increase the government advertisement rates.

The members in the AGM, requested the federal and provincial governments to pay the long-outstanding dues of newspaper industry, increase the number of advertisements and allocate a separate share of print media in the advertising budget so that the newspaper industry could be able to survive in the present situation.