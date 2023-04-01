UrduPoint.com

APNS Felicitates Sohail Ali On His Appointment As Secretary Info

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

APNS felicitates Sohail Ali on his appointment as Secretary Info

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Saturday welcomed and congratulated Sohail Ali Khan on his appointment as Secretary (In-charge) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a statement Secretary General APNS Sarmad Ali expressed the hope that the problem of print media would not only be resolved soon but also strengthen the government's relations with media under the Secretaryship of Sohail Ali Khan.

"I would like to take this opportunity to bring in your (Sohail) notice the issues pertaining to the print media which are still lying unattended and these included our pending request for a 50 per cent increase in government advertising rates which have been not increased since 2017, enhancement in the quantum of government advertising and payments of long outstanding dues," he said.

Sarmad Ali assured APNS full support and cooperation to the newly appointed Secretary Information & Broadcasting in the larger interest of the media and country.

