ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) leadership on Friday lauded Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for resolving the issues faced by the newspaper industry.

APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, in a joint statement, specifically hailed the Federal government's decision to lift a ban on purchase of newspapers by the government offices.

They said the initiative would surely help mitigate problems of the newspaper industry.

The APNS office bearers also commended the information minister's proactive role in resolving the issues faced by the newspaper industry, especially for pursuing a media-friendly policy.

They hoped the ministry of information and broadcasting, under the leadership of Marriyum Aurangzeb, would continue making efforts to resolve the financial problems faced by the newspaper industry. "We believe the minister would take immediate steps to help increase volume of government ads to newspapers."