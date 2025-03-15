APNS holds election for new executive committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) held its annual general meeting and elections for the new executive committee here on Saturday.

Following office bearers were elected unanimously included APNS President Sarmad Ali, senior vice president Naz Afreen Saigol, secretary general Athar Kazi, vice president Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif, said a press release.