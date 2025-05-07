APNS strongly condemns Indian missile strike on Pakistani territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) strongly condemned India’s missile strike on Pakistani territory and pledges its full support to the state and armed forces of Pakistan in defending the nation’s sovereignty against all threats.

In a press statement, Sarmad Ali, President, warned that the act posed a serious threat to regional peace and prosperity, stressing that such aggression could lead to unprecedented devastation for the region’s people and economies.

He called for sanity to the jingoist leaders of India to stop their efforts to destabilize the region.

Sarmad Ali assured the nation that the print media in Pakistan will play a positive and objective role in dissemination of authentic news and objective analysis to keep the people of Pakistan well informed.

He regretted that the Indian media in general played on the tunes of the Hindutva driven extremist BJP government and spread fake news and war hysteria which is against the norms of objective journalism.

The president APNS assured all out support of the print media to the armed forces and the government of Pakistan to defend homeland against all aggression and threats from the Indian government.