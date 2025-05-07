Open Menu

APNS Strongly Condemns Indian Missile Strike On Pakistani Territory

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

APNS strongly condemns Indian missile strike on Pakistani territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) strongly condemned India’s missile strike on Pakistani territory and pledges its full support to the state and armed forces of Pakistan in defending the nation’s sovereignty against all threats.

In a press statement, Sarmad Ali, President, warned that the act posed a serious threat to regional peace and prosperity, stressing that such aggression could lead to unprecedented devastation for the region’s people and economies.

He called for sanity to the jingoist leaders of India to stop their efforts to destabilize the region.

Sarmad Ali assured the nation that the print media in Pakistan will play a positive and objective role in dissemination of authentic news and objective analysis to keep the people of Pakistan well informed.

He regretted that the Indian media in general played on the tunes of the Hindutva driven extremist BJP government and spread fake news and war hysteria which is against the norms of objective journalism.

The president APNS assured all out support of the print media to the armed forces and the government of Pakistan to defend homeland against all aggression and threats from the Indian government.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

56 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

1 hour ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan