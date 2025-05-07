APNS Strongly Condemns Indian Missile Strike On Pakistani Territory
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) strongly condemned India’s missile strike on Pakistani territory and pledges its full support to the state and armed forces of Pakistan in defending the nation’s sovereignty against all threats.
In a press statement, Sarmad Ali, President, warned that the act posed a serious threat to regional peace and prosperity, stressing that such aggression could lead to unprecedented devastation for the region’s people and economies.
He called for sanity to the jingoist leaders of India to stop their efforts to destabilize the region.
Sarmad Ali assured the nation that the print media in Pakistan will play a positive and objective role in dissemination of authentic news and objective analysis to keep the people of Pakistan well informed.
He regretted that the Indian media in general played on the tunes of the Hindutva driven extremist BJP government and spread fake news and war hysteria which is against the norms of objective journalism.
The president APNS assured all out support of the print media to the armed forces and the government of Pakistan to defend homeland against all aggression and threats from the Indian government.
Recent Stories
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra pays tribute to Pakistan Army5 minutes ago
-
Murder case PO nabbed in Gujar Khan5 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman, thousands of citizens attend martyrs' funeral prayers in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Rally staged to protest Indian strike5 minutes ago
-
JI Bahawalpur condemns Indian strike6 minutes ago
-
BCCI vows support to Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
APNS strongly condemns Indian missile strike on Pakistani territory15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pays rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces, PAF for swift, decisive response to enemy16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan airports fully operational amid regional tensions16 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ hospital to review facilities26 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army26 minutes ago