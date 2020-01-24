UrduPoint.com
APNS's Action Committee Calls On Info Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Action committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai at his office here Friday.

Secretary Information, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Director General Information and Public Relations, Imdad Ullah were also present at the occasion.

APNS Action Committee discussed provincial information laws and acts in detail and informed the minister about their issues, tax payments and outstanding arrears.

The action committee while suggesting its recommendations for solving their problems, requested inclusion of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) and APNS members in the committee to amend Information Act and laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Yousafzai assured action committee of resolving their problems and said that government is working on devising a policy for payments of arrears and outstanding aiming timely payment of dues to media in future.

The action committee thanked information minister for taking keen interest addressing the issues and problems of CPNE and APNS.

