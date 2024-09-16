APO organises workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) organised an International Workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation at Islamabad in which experts from 13 countries, including Pakistan, Japan, Fiji, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Mongolia and Vietnam participated.

According to the PU spokesperson, PU Research Officer Arslan Aslam from Institute of Quality & Technology Management participated. The workshop was organised by the APO in collaboration with the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Pakistan. The participants discussed global marketing strategies in the digital age.

PU researcher Arslan Aslam emphasised transformative potential of strategic marketing in today’s rapidly digitalising world. “As businesses around the world shift towards a more digital-centric approach, the importance of strategic marketing is magnified,” said Arslan. He said that the workshop has provided a platform for nations to exchange knowledge, collaborate and drive forward the global digital agenda. The four-day event covered critical topics such as digital marketing strategies, consumer behaviour in digital era and the implementation of E-commerce solutions.