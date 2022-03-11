Apologetic JUI-F goons leave Parliament Lodges : Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F's) goons who had stormed into the Parliament Lodges Yesterday apologized and left the premises.

In a tweet, the minister said this incident had exposed fake intellectuals once again who did not stop supporting the gangs in the enmity of Imran Khan.

He said the opposition and its supporters in the media were part of a particular mafia who have joined hands for their personal interests.