Apologize For May 9 Riots Or Forget Dialogue: Ali Gohar Issues Warning To PTI
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Prominent leader Ali Gohar Khan Baloch Friday issued a scathing ultimatum to PTI, stating that all dialogue was off the table until they offered a formal apology for their role in past violent clashes, particularly the May 9 riots.
Ali Gohar, in an interview with ptv news, sternly warned PTI that they must apologize for the May 9 unrest or face severe consequences.
"The government will not tolerate any extra-constitutional measures from PTI, and any attempt to disrupt the rule of law will be met with firm action," Ali Gohar further reiterated.
"The relevant authorities will not hesitate to take stern measures against those who try to undermine the constitutional framework of the country," he emphasized.
"The government's top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens while also safeguarding the dignity and sovereignty of the state," he underscored.
"PTI's confrontational approach is creating a volatile situation that could lead to further violence and instability," he warned.
Ali Gohar' highlighted PTI's growing discomfort with the government's efforts to stabilize Pakistan's economy, adding that PTI was struggling to come to terms with the government's successes in addressing the country's financial woes.
Responding to a query, Ali Gohar categorically denied any negotiations, emphasizing that PTI must apologize for its past actions and engage in talks focused on public issues.
He made it clear that there would be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Imran Khan, indicating that the government would not offer any concessions or amnesty to the PTI leader.
Recent Stories
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI admires women role in nation-building29 seconds ago
-
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs9 minutes ago
-
Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles10 minutes ago
-
Seven meters disconnected over violations20 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth in ambulance30 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 3 days30 minutes ago
-
Court impose Rs 40 mln fine to accused for selling illegal drugs:30 minutes ago
-
Two friends shot dead in Swabi30 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises swift action by security forces in Bannu40 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 4 terrorists in 3 separate engagements in Balochistan40 minutes ago
-
Court sentences life term imprisonment to man in murder case40 minutes ago
-
NADRA showcases biometric solutions at IDEAS 202440 minutes ago