Open Menu

Apologize For May 9 Riots Or Forget Dialogue: Ali Gohar Issues Warning To PTI

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Apologize for May 9 riots or forget dialogue: Ali Gohar issues warning to PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Prominent leader Ali Gohar Khan Baloch Friday issued a scathing ultimatum to PTI, stating that all dialogue was off the table until they offered a formal apology for their role in past violent clashes, particularly the May 9 riots.

Ali Gohar, in an interview with ptv news, sternly warned PTI that they must apologize for the May 9 unrest or face severe consequences. 

"The government will not tolerate any extra-constitutional measures from PTI, and any attempt to disrupt the rule of law will be met with firm action," Ali Gohar further reiterated.

"The relevant authorities will not hesitate to take stern measures against those who try to undermine the constitutional framework of the country," he emphasized.

"The government's top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens while also safeguarding the dignity and sovereignty of the state," he underscored.

 

"PTI's confrontational approach is creating a volatile situation that could lead to further violence and instability," he warned.

Ali Gohar' highlighted PTI's growing discomfort with the government's efforts to stabilize Pakistan's economy, adding that PTI was struggling to come to terms with the government's successes in addressing the country's financial woes.

Responding to a query, Ali Gohar categorically denied any negotiations, emphasizing that PTI must apologize for its past actions and engage in talks focused on public issues.

He made it clear that there would be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Imran Khan, indicating that the government would not offer any concessions or amnesty to the PTI leader.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Lead Turkish Lira May Muslim All From Government Top PTV

Recent Stories

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

9 minutes ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

6 hours ago
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

17 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

23 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

23 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

23 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan