Apologize for May 9 riots or forget dialogue: Ali Gohar issues warning to PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Prominent leader Ali Gohar Khan Baloch Friday issued a scathing ultimatum to PTI, stating that all dialogue was off the table until they offered a formal apology for their role in past violent clashes, particularly the May 9 riots.

Ali Gohar, in an interview with ptv news, sternly warned PTI that they must apologize for the May 9 unrest or face severe consequences.

"The government will not tolerate any extra-constitutional measures from PTI, and any attempt to disrupt the rule of law will be met with firm action," Ali Gohar further reiterated.

"The relevant authorities will not hesitate to take stern measures against those who try to undermine the constitutional framework of the country," he emphasized.

"The government's top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens while also safeguarding the dignity and sovereignty of the state," he underscored.

"PTI's confrontational approach is creating a volatile situation that could lead to further violence and instability," he warned.

Ali Gohar' highlighted PTI's growing discomfort with the government's efforts to stabilize Pakistan's economy, adding that PTI was struggling to come to terms with the government's successes in addressing the country's financial woes.

Responding to a query, Ali Gohar categorically denied any negotiations, emphasizing that PTI must apologize for its past actions and engage in talks focused on public issues.

He made it clear that there would be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Imran Khan, indicating that the government would not offer any concessions or amnesty to the PTI leader.