APP, Bangladeshi News Agency BSS Sign Media Cooperation Agreement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Bangladesh state news agency BSS on Sunday signed media cooperation agreement, on the sidelines of the official two-day visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh.
The agreement aims to strengthen their cooperation in exchanging news and promote media cooperation between the two countries as well as organizing capacity building training programmes for their journalists, said a press release issued here.
The signing was done by Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider and Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Bangladesh, Mehbooba Sultana. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Muhammad Touhid Hossain. Press Councilor Pakistan Embassy Fasiullah Wazir was also present on the occasion.
Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange daily news and media content as well as photos and videos for further distribution amongst their respective subscribers.
