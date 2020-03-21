UrduPoint.com
APP Correspondent Chiniot Dies In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:35 PM

APP correspondent Chiniot dies in Faisalabad

District Correspondent APP Chiniot Mushtaq Ahmad Nasir aka Mushtaq Photographer has died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Friday late night after a protracted illness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : District Correspondent APP Chiniot Mushtaq Ahmad Nasir aka Mushtaq Photographer has died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Friday late night after a protracted illness.

He was veteran journalist and father of Reporter ptv Chiniot Malik Muhammad Ali.

His funeral prayer was offered at Janazgah, Jhang Road Chiniot.

A large number of people from all walks of life including journalists, lawyers, traders, industrialists, political, social and religious figures attended the funeral prayer.

