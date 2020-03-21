APP Correspondent Chiniot Dies In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:35 PM
District Correspondent APP Chiniot Mushtaq Ahmad Nasir aka Mushtaq Photographer has died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Friday late night after a protracted illness
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : District Correspondent APP Chiniot Mushtaq Ahmad Nasir aka Mushtaq Photographer has died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Friday late night after a protracted illness.
He was veteran journalist and father of Reporter ptv Chiniot Malik Muhammad Ali.
His funeral prayer was offered at Janazgah, Jhang Road Chiniot.
A large number of people from all walks of life including journalists, lawyers, traders, industrialists, political, social and religious figures attended the funeral prayer.