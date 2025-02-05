APP Delegation Congratulates Newly Elected Press Club Members
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha, led by Station in-charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif Qureshi, visited Sargodha Press Club to congratulate the newly elected members for the term 2025-26.
The delegation expressed its best wishes to the newly elected members.
On this occasion, the newly elected President of Sargodha Press Club Abdul Hanan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Amjad Pervaiz, Vice President Imtiaz Chaudhry, Joint Secretary Rana Arif, Finance Secretary Javed Gujjar and Information Secretary Muhammad Bilal, warmly welcomed the APP delegation.
Abdul Hanan Chaudhry and other officials highlighted the importance of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) as a government news agency, emphasizing its role in promoting journalism in Pakistan and representing the country on the global stage.
They also acknowledged APP's significant contribution to press clubs nationwide, from the National Press Club to local press clubs across the country.
Members of the Sargodha Press Club’s Executive Council, including Sufyan Waheed, Iqbal Shaheen Gujjar, Rana Ali Afzal, Asif Shahzad, Tariq Qureshi, Mujahid Bukhari, Ashraf Qureshi, AR Saleem, Senior Reporter Athar Nadeem, English Reporter Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, Photographer Rai Hassan Mahmood Dhadi, Cameraman Azhar Hussain, and Admin Malik Atif Javed, were also present.
Recent Stories
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APP delegation congratulates newly elected press club members7 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign starts in Sindh7 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Federal minister Mohsin Naqvi expresses condolences on demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day: Mohsin Naqvi7 minutes ago
-
Alegria highlights major accomplishments as President of UN Security Council8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese counterpart, agrees to enhance intelligence sharing8 minutes ago
-
KP CM reaffirms province's unwavering solidarity with people of Kashmir28 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held28 minutes ago
-
Tanveer reaffirms support for Kashmiris' self-determination38 minutes ago
-
SSP operations inspects PS Industrial Area , orders swift completion38 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UN resolutions: Acting Chairman Senate38 minutes ago