APP delegation congratulates newly elected press club members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha, led by Station in-charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif Qureshi, visited Sargodha Press Club to congratulate the newly elected members for the term 2025-26.

The delegation expressed its best wishes to the newly elected members.

On this occasion, the newly elected President of Sargodha Press Club Abdul Hanan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Amjad Pervaiz, Vice President Imtiaz Chaudhry, Joint Secretary Rana Arif, Finance Secretary Javed Gujjar and Information Secretary Muhammad Bilal, warmly welcomed the APP delegation.

Abdul Hanan Chaudhry and other officials highlighted the importance of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) as a government news agency, emphasizing its role in promoting journalism in Pakistan and representing the country on the global stage.

They also acknowledged APP's significant contribution to press clubs nationwide, from the National Press Club to local press clubs across the country.

Members of the Sargodha Press Club’s Executive Council, including Sufyan Waheed, Iqbal Shaheen Gujjar, Rana Ali Afzal, Asif Shahzad, Tariq Qureshi, Mujahid Bukhari, Ashraf Qureshi, AR Saleem, Senior Reporter Athar Nadeem, English Reporter Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, Photographer Rai Hassan Mahmood Dhadi, Cameraman Azhar Hussain, and Admin Malik Atif Javed, were also present.