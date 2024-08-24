APP delegation visits DPO office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A delegation of the Associated Press of Pakistan, under the supervision of station in-charge Makhoodm Shah Latif, visited the District Police Office (DPO).

District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi welcomed it. The purpose of the visit was to improve mutual cooperation between the official news agency and the police department.

The DPO briefed the delegation about sections of the Police Lines and their operational work.

He said that journalism is the fourth pillar of the state whereas the APP was serving the state at national and international levels through responsible and positive reporting. He appreciated APP English, urdu, photo and video news services.

Rai Hassan Mehmood, Tanveer Ahmed, Azhar Hussain and Atif Ali were part of the delegation.