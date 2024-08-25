APP delegation visits DPO office Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) A delegation of the Associated Press of Pakistan, under the supervision of station in-charge Makhoodm Shah Latif, visited the District Police Office (DPO) to improve mutual cooperation between the official news agency and the police department..

District Police Officer Dr.

Asad Ejaaz Malhi welcomed them and briefed the delegation about sections of the Police Lines and their operational work.

He said that journalism is the fourth pillar of the state whereas the APP was serving the state at national and international levels through responsible and positive reporting.

Rai Hassan Mehmood, Tanveer Ahmed, Azhar Hussain and Atif Ali were part of the delegation.