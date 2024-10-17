APP employee deprived of costly cellphone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A masked robber deprived an employee of the state news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), of his costly cellphone in the jurisdiction of Kot Lakhpat police station, here on Wednesday.

According to the victim, Syed Naveed Ahmed Sadique, he was travelling on a motorcycle on Ferozpur Road, Lahore. When he was crossing the flyover near General Hospital, Chungi Amar Sidhu, a masked man riding a Honda-125 motorcycle approached him, snatched his mobile-phone worth Rs 80,000, and sped away. He called the police later on at 15 emergency and reported the incident.

The police concerned registered a case and started investigation.