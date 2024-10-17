APP Employee Deprived Of Costly Cellphone
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A masked robber deprived an employee of the state news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), of his costly cellphone in the jurisdiction of Kot Lakhpat police station, here on Wednesday.
According to the victim, Syed Naveed Ahmed Sadique, he was travelling on a motorcycle on Ferozpur Road, Lahore. When he was crossing the flyover near General Hospital, Chungi Amar Sidhu, a masked man riding a Honda-125 motorcycle approached him, snatched his mobile-phone worth Rs 80,000, and sped away. He called the police later on at 15 emergency and reported the incident.
The police concerned registered a case and started investigation.
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCU wins Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship3 minutes ago
-
Police van targeted in IED blast3 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered3 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at ACE office Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Five held for carrying illegal arms3 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to promote SCO's development priorities23 minutes ago
-
UAJK to celebrate 77th foundation day of AJK government with cultural festivities23 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of officials23 minutes ago
-
Legal Aid committee meets to address critical legal issues in KP23 minutes ago
-
DC visits festival "Pergat Deh" to review arrangements23 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker visits Gilgit-Baltistan service tribunal23 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held, illegal weapon recovered23 minutes ago