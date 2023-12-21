APP employees celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The employees of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), across the board celebrated the upcoming Christmas with enthusiasm, zeal and zest in an impressive ceremony organized here Thursday.

Addressing the cake cutting ceremony, Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Asim said, “We believe in equal human rights among all communities serving in this organization and there will be no discrimination among employees.”

The MD APP also announced “Good will money for all the Christen employees which would be provided to them before the festivity.

Muniba Ifitkhar, Senior Vice President APP Employees Union and General Secretary APP Employees Union Nadeem Iqbal also praised the MD for arranging Christmas festival, saying that all the minority community of Christian were thankful to him for organizing the celebrations.

Christmas tree were decorated with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted in gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.