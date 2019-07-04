APP Hangu Correspondent passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Correspondent Associated Press Pakistan (APP) district Hangu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hangu Press Club President Saiful Islam died of cardiac arrest in Dubai, family sources informed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Correspondent Associated Press Pakistan (APP) district Hangu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hangu Press Club President Saiful islam died of cardiac arrest in Dubai, family sources informed.

Fakhr ul Islam son of Saif ul Islam informed that his father was alright and was in a good mood with his friends at a gathering in Dubai last night when he suddenly suffered heart pain and immediately rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

He said that all arrangements have been finalized for bringing his body back to Pakistan through a PIA flight Thursday evening.

His funeral prayer would be held at his village Hangu on Friday (July5) and will be buried in his ancestral graveyard. He left behind a widow and five children to mourn his death.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting held here at APP Peshawar Bureau and offered Fateh for the departed soul and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.