UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APP Has Responsibility To Strengthen National Narrative: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:58 PM

APP has responsibility to strengthen national narrative: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a national institution having responsibility to strengthen the national narrative and promote a soft image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a national institution having responsibility to strengthen the national narrative and promote a soft image of Pakistan.

Addressing the reception given in her honour by the APP Employees Union here, she said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to transform APP into a strong institution. It was the policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to strengthen and empower the national institutions.

The process of reforms in APP, she said, was underway and soon it would be turned into an autonomous and self-reliant institution. The APP Employees Union was also being taken on board in that regard as real stakeholders were its workers, she added.

The special assistant appreciated the efforts of APP Managing Director Tariq Mahmood for improving the performance of news agency.

Dr Firdous said the media was the fourth pillar of state, which played an important role in the promotion of societal values. The government would continue to play its role for the protection of media workers' rights.

She said steps would be taken to ensure implementation of the job quota of minorities and disabled persons in APP.

She said women should be encouraged in media organizations and seats should be reserved for women in APP Employees Union and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Job Women Media Government

Recent Stories

At least 166 million children globally remain unre ..

3 minutes ago

Northern Syria 'Stabilized' But US Expects Turmoil ..

3 minutes ago

Troika Nations Endorse S. Sudan Peace Talks With A ..

3 minutes ago

FIFA to take legal action to recover 2 million Swi ..

8 minutes ago

NESPAK celebrates 40 years of operations in Oman

8 minutes ago

Commissioner asks DEOs to submit reports of non-fu ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.