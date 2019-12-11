APP has responsibility to strengthen national narrative: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a national institution having responsibility to strengthen the national narrative and promote a soft image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a national institution having responsibility to strengthen the national narrative and promote a soft image of Pakistan

Addressing the reception given in her honour by the APP Employees Union here, she said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to transform APP into a strong institution. It was the policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to strengthen and empower the national institutions.

The process of reforms in APP, she said, was underway and soon it would be turned into an autonomous and self-reliant institution. The APP Employees Union was also being taken on board in that regard as real stakeholders were its workers, she added.

The special assistant appreciated the efforts of APP Managing Director Tariq Mahmood for improving the performance of news agency.

Dr Firdous said the media was the fourth pillar of state, which played an important role in the promotion of societal values. The government would continue to play its role for the protection of media workers' rights.

She said steps would be taken to ensure implementation of the job quota of minorities and disabled persons in APP.

She said women should be encouraged in media organizations and seats should be reserved for women in APP Employees Union and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.