Open Menu

APP Honoured As Best Supportive Media Partner Award

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 11:40 PM

APP honoured as best supportive media partner award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was honored with the Best Supportive Media Partner Award at the inaugural Property Conference and Realtors Awards, held at Awan-e-Quaid Hall, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The event was graciously organized by SRH International Pvt Ltd.

Hina Durrani, reporter/ subeditor at APP, received the award on behalf of her organization.

Esteemed guests included Osama Nadeem Qureshi, Chairman of the Youth Parliament; Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium; and Muneeb, HR Manager at D. Watson, among others.

Notable speakers included Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI); Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President of the Islamabad Estate Agent Association; Syed Sadat Hussain Shah, Chairman of Lakeshore City Islamabad; Ch.

Muhammad Nawaz Basra, CEO of Capital International Real Estate & Builders; Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Chairman of Fair Deal Marketing; Shafiq Akbar from the Imarat Group of Companies; and Usman Jahangeer, General Manager Sales at Legends Enclave.

The aim of this conference was to acknowledge the services of realtors who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate sector and earned recognition in the field.

A Qawali Night was arranged at the end of the event to entertain the honorable guests.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

4 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

4 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

8 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

8 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

8 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

8 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan