APP Honoured As Best Supportive Media Partner Award
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was honored with the Best Supportive Media Partner Award at the inaugural Property Conference and Realtors Awards, held at Awan-e-Quaid Hall, F-9 Park, Islamabad.
The event was graciously organized by SRH International Pvt Ltd.
Hina Durrani, reporter/ subeditor at APP, received the award on behalf of her organization.
Esteemed guests included Osama Nadeem Qureshi, Chairman of the Youth Parliament; Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium; and Muneeb, HR Manager at D. Watson, among others.
Notable speakers included Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI); Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President of the Islamabad Estate Agent Association; Syed Sadat Hussain Shah, Chairman of Lakeshore City Islamabad; Ch.
Muhammad Nawaz Basra, CEO of Capital International Real Estate & Builders; Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Chairman of Fair Deal Marketing; Shafiq Akbar from the Imarat Group of Companies; and Usman Jahangeer, General Manager Sales at Legends Enclave.
The aim of this conference was to acknowledge the services of realtors who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate sector and earned recognition in the field.
A Qawali Night was arranged at the end of the event to entertain the honorable guests.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APP honoured as best supportive media partner award4 minutes ago
-
RIUJ inaugurates mobile app at NPC to ensure safety of media workers34 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to end unemployment in better sense: Umrani54 minutes ago
-
Indian Propaganda; Pak arranges media visit to AJK54 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates newly elected body of Pakistan News Editors54 minutes ago
-
Rain, blustery winds sweep through Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
India using Pahalgam incident to distract from internal issues: Musadik Malik2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's constitution guarantees freedom of expression; says Shazia Rizwan2 hours ago
-
World Press Freedom Day: NCHR, MMfD announce UNESCO fellowship on Digital Rights2 hours ago
-
Atta Tarar, DG ISPR to convene national security briefing for all political parties on Sunday2 hours ago
-
AJK President for merit-based appointments through AJK PSC2 hours ago
-
CPO hosts ceremony to honor promoted officers2 hours ago