Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi-Mohtasib) Syed Tahir Shehbaz said a new app has been launched for registering complaints of people to address problems faced by the people for their speedy redressal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi-Mohtasib) Syed Tahir Shehbaz said a new app has been launched for registering complaints of people to address problems faced by the people for their speedy redressal.

People could register complaints from their houses through this app, he said adding, "Complaints related to Chamber of Commerce and Industry Balochistan departments including, Electricity, Gas, Passport, NADRA and other sectors will be reviewed for addressing them on immediately basis".

He informed that the incumbent government is taking steps to facilitate people at their door step. He further added that provision of clean drinking water and other basic facilities in the jails of Balochistan would be made possible.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shehbaz expressed these views while addressing to members of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Balochistan in Quetta during his visit on Friday.

Syed Tahir said Advisors and Investigators of Federal Ombudsman would visit eight districts of Balochistan districts including Quetta to register complaints of people regarding populations in next three months, despite, the establishment of benches in Divisional Headquarters also includes our priorities after three months.

He further said more than 70,000 registered complaints against central departments of country have been coped and delaying of construction of Quetta Western and Kukchlak's Bypass would be asked from NHA's official.

Earlier, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta, Juma Khan Badaizai, Senior Vice President, Salauddin Khilji, Vice President, Muhammad Yasin Raisani, members including Muhammad Amjad Siddiqi Advocate, Dr, Dad Muhammad, Muhammad Ayub Khilji, Haji Janan Achakzai, Haji Akhtar Kakar, Women of Chamber of Commerce's president Sadia Baloch, registered complaints to Federal Ombudsman regarding Custom, NADRA, Police, Electricity and Gas departments.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz said they were aware of the problems of people in Balochistan and other province, adding, many complaints from the chamber of commerce officials and members have been noted for addressing these issues for betterment of the province.

Complaints against federal departments across Balochistan have not been resolved as most areas of Balochistan were scattered as have a long distance whicht created hurdles.

"That is way, our advisor and investigator will visit 8 districts of Balochsitan to hear complaints related to federal departments including Passport, NADRA, Electricity and Gas sectors during next 3 months", he said.

"Complaints of Chamber of Commerce and Industry members will be addressed under legal process of rule of department, further complaints can be written to the Federal Ombudsman's advisor and relevant authorities", he said.

The ombudsman informed that he would visit Balochistan in September or October for listening issues of public.

On this occasion, he was given a list of various complaints and suggestion by Women Chamber of Commerce President Sadia Baloch.

Later, Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shehbaz while talking to media said he lauded the role of media for bridging the gap between government departments and general public.

"Federal Ombudsman mandate is to investigate complaints related to central agencies, relevant officials can be complained through simple paper, email, telephone and mobile app", he mentioned.

He briefed that no lawyer was required for Federal Ombudsman and they would give judgment on any complaint in two months, saying that he has come Balochistan to inspect condition of jails on directive of Supreme Court.

He said a meeting was held with Chief Secretary Balochistan, Provincial Secretary Home, IG Jails, Advocate General and others, aiming to review the situation of implementing related suggestion and recommendations.

"In this regard, Federal Ombudsman submitted a detail report in each three months to Supreme Court", he said, adding Committees have formed for 11 jails in Balochistan to ensure all basic facilities to prisoners including health and education according to the interest of prisoners.

He said not only in jails, prisoner education, vocational training and health problems were being preferred, but they also directed officials of prisons that all record should be computerized in three months, despite directives have been issued to ensure supply of clean water in prisons.

He discussed difficulties being faced by the people regarding electricity in the areas of Balochistan with Chief Executive of Quetta Electric Supply of Company (QESCO).

Instructive, he informed, has been issued to QESCO officer to end without schedule of power load shedding in respective areas of province.