APP journalist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :A senior journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) urdu Service was killed in an accident near here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue-1122, Fawad Azam,37, Reporter Urdu news Service (UNS) APP was traveling on a motorcycle with his relative when a sugarcane-loaded trolly hit the bike near Chak No.

68-GB Adda Awagat.

Resultantly, Fawad Azam died instantly while his relative received injuries.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib expresseddeep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Fawad Azam. He prayed for the familyto bear irreparable loss patiently.