APP Journalist Receives Award For Journalistic Services

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A Journalist of APP Karachi among other senior journalists received an award for his journalistic services from Karachi Reporters Forum (KRF).

Rashid Ali Panhwer, Journalist APP Karachi received the Encouragement Award in an award ceremony organized by the KRF on Tuesday at Sindh Boy Scouts Association Auditorium.

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza was the chief guest on the occasion while the prominent members of business community and other notables besides a large number of journalists from print and electronic media attended the award ceremony.

Other recipients of awards included Nawaz Khoro, Zulfiqar Babbar, Akbar Baloch and other senior journalists.

The KRF was formed to encourage the reporters associated with different media outlets and honour senior journalists including editors of the newspapers.

The KRF body included President Moinullah Shah, Vice President Aadia Naz, General Secretary Infas Khokhar, Joint Secretary Syed Karam Ali Shah and others.

