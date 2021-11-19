UrduPoint.com

APP Karachi's Ex-BC Dies In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

APP Karachi's ex-BC dies in road accident

Veteran journalist and former Bureau Chief of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Karachi, Masood Sattar died in a road accident here on Friday in the age of 68

According to his family members, the deceased succumbed to his injuries he received after being hit by a rickshaw at Drigh Road. He was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital for treatment, where he breathed his last.

He left behind two sons and a daughter to mourn.

Masood Sattar, a kind-hearted person, was a thorough professional, who with his vast knowledge, command over English language worked his whole life with full dedication.

Being a thorough professional he served as APP Correspondent in China for eight years. He retired from APP in 2014.

All senior and junior colleagues, APP staff and management expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the seasoned journalist.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

His Namaz-eJanaza will be offered on Saturday at Zuhar prayer at Jamia Arbia Ehsan Uloom near his residence Block 2 Gulshan-e-IQbal, Karachi.

He will Buried at Graveyard Askari 4 Block 19 Near Johar More, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

