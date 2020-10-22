App launched to facilitate Differently-Abled children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of Human Rights, ?Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Thursday launched a mobile App for Differently-Abled Children to help create awareness about education, training and rehabilitation services available for such children in Special Education Centers and Institutions.

The use of this App will assist them in selection of suitable educational institution near to their residence and they can apply online without physical access to institutions/centres working under Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE). The parents of Differently-abled children can also obtain detailed information about services, facilities and admission policies of the Centres.

Addressing the launching ceremony here, the Minister commended the initiative of DGSE in collaboration with National Information Technology board (NITB), saying the development of this App is a milestone to bring approximately 30,000 out of school differently-abled children in educational stream.

She said the app would assist them in selection of suitable education institutions including schools running under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

On the occasion, Director General Special Education (SE), Sheikh Azhar Sajjad said his Directorate was providing appropriate environment and opportunities to promote social progress, education and rehabilitation for differently-abled children/persons.

He said DGSE was also giving education, vocational training and rehabilitation services to such children while different services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, medical, ophthalmology and artificial limbs were being provided free of cost to specialchildren.

Secretary Human Rights, Director General Human Rights, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NITB, DG NITB and other senior officers from concerned departments attended the ceremony. Later, Shireen Mazari distributed certificates among developers and designers of the App.